New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Snap-on worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.02.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

