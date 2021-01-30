New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,500 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Penn National Gaming worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after acquiring an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

