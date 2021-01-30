New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,500 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Penn National Gaming worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after acquiring an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $111.02.
In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
