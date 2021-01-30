New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,999 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $91.27 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

