New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,130 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after purchasing an additional 280,774 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,742,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 81,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

