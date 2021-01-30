New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,795 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 57,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

