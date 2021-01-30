New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,900 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

