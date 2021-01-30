New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,099 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 67.9% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Barclays dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

