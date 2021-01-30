New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Chemed worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 103.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $517.90 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.77 and a 200-day moving average of $499.03.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

