New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,293 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,293 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Loews worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Loews by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Loews by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Loews by 33.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

