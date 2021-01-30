New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Graco worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,104 shares of company stock worth $8,157,898. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

