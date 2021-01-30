New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,300 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $302.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.62 and a 200 day moving average of $335.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

