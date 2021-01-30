New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,548 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Textron worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

