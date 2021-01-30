New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,646 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of NortonLifeLock worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. FMR LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.60.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
