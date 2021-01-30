New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,646 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of NortonLifeLock worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. FMR LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

