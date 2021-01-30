New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,797 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Tiffany & Co. worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after purchasing an additional 665,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,462,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 972,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $14,070,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

