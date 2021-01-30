New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,320 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 406,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

JKHY stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.