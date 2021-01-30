New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,500 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.