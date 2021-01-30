New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,898 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

