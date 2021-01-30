New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

GPC stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

