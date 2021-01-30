New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,097 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

