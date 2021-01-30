New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $34.27 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

