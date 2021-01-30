New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,784 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cree worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cree by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.27.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.