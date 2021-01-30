New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $291.98 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.