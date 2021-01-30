New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of NVR worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $79,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NVR by 200.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,446.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,070.39. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,610.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,944.50.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

