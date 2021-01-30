New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cognex worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,038 shares of company stock valued at $29,326,959. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.