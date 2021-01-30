New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.