Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 177.0% from the December 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days.

NCMGF stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

