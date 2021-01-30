NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,612 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $29.65. 64,019,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

