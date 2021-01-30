NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,387. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

