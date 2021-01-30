NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $863,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.76. 2,785,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,211. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

