NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.01. 2,192,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

