NewFocus Financial Group LLC Buys 31,219 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 298.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 209,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 258,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,004. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $78.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

