NewFocus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 581,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 356,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $20,768,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. 3,402,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

