NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,091,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,471,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.