NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. 1,069,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

