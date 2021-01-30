NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.50. 2,207,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,167. The company has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.76. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

