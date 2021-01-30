NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 1.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after buying an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,207,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dover by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $116.49. 880,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

