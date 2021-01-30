NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.77. 935,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.80 and a 200 day moving average of $235.24. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

