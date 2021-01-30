NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 287,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after buying an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $210.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.81.

