NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 2.8% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.12. The company had a trading volume of 807,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

