NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,018 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,698,000. Bank of Stockton raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 190,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $97.57. 6,915,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

