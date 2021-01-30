NewFocus Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 494.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.48. 1,380,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

