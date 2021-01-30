NewFocus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $5.43 on Friday, hitting $129.15. 1,814,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

