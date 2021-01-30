Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Tops $16.78 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $16.78 million and $619,444.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00131035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066175 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,742.39 or 0.94149972 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.