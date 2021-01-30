Newton Hits One Day Volume of $955,085.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Newton has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $955,085.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00130158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00264576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,111.68 or 0.90875073 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

