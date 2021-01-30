Newton One Investments LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $145.11. 707,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,103. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

