Newton One Investments LLC Invests $4.75 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,267,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,421. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

