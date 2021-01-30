Newton One Investments LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. 6,915,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

