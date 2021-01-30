Newton One Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 177,515 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 177,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 15.4% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.43. 6,088,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

