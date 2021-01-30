Nexo (NEXO) Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $473.71 million and $10.84 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00907531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.27 or 0.04678039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

