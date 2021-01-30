NEXT.coin Trading 44.9% Lower This Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $256,900.73 and $7,797.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,543.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.01194789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00521938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008646 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002256 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.